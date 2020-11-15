HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HDELY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of HDELY opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HeidelbergCement will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

