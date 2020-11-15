Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L) (LON:HDIV) Shares Up 0.4%

Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L) (LON:HDIV) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 91.97 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 90.97 ($1.19). 129,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 296,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.60 ($1.18).

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $165.68 million and a P/E ratio of 8.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.93.

About Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L) (LON:HDIV)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

