Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

HMCBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $27.50 to $31.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.60.

OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

