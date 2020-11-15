Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Raised to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HMCBF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Home Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $27.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.60.

HMCBF opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $26.78.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

