Iberdrola’s (IBDRY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Santander cut Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC raised Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Societe Generale cut Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $54.53 on Thursday. Iberdrola has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.