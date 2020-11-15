Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases $286,802.96 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 11,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $286,802.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AAT opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.97.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 690,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,640,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 116.8% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 236,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 127,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 274,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 39,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 98.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

