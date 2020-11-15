Insider Buying: Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) Director Buys C$352,490.00 in Stock

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) Director Glen Dawson Roane purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$35.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$352,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,058,541.60.

Glen Dawson Roane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) alerts:

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.05, for a total transaction of C$380,500.00.

BAD opened at C$36.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.45. Badger Daylighting Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAD. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

About Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.