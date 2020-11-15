Insider Buying: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Purchases $12,179,289.87 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 391,743 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PI opened at $34.34 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $792.81 million, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 2.24.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Impinj by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 430.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Impinj by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Impinj from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Impinj from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

