Insider Buying: Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Purchases $724,000.00 in Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,855,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,990,745.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 113.62% and a negative net margin of 514.48%. On average, analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Molecular Templates by 129.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the second quarter worth $81,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Molecular Templates by 125.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.