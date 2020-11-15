Insider Selling: Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CFO Sells $373,625.50 in Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AXDX opened at $8.59 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 697.50% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

