Insider Selling: AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Sells $350,250.00 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00.

AMETEK stock opened at $117.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $118.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.21 and a 200-day moving average of $95.48.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AMETEK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,782,000 after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in AMETEK by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in AMETEK by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in AMETEK by 1,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

