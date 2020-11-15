Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Insider Sells $1,444,590.00 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EXP opened at $87.90 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $97.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

