Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Sells $1,009,550.56 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider Charles J. Hall sold 6,536 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total transaction of $1,009,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,406.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

