Insider Selling: Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) VP Sells $6,119,118.72 in Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $257.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.44. The company has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $269.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

