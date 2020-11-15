Insider Selling: McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Insider Sells $895,146.75 in Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCD opened at $213.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

