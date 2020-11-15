Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Sells $1,550,850.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $1,550,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $139.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.98.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,654,000 after buying an additional 11,185,667 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 104.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 304.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,475 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PTON. Truist increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.96.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.