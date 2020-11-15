Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $773,100.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $773,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $55,970.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $51,220.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $805,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $987,750.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $2,053,440.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $832,350.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $1,727,630.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $63,576.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total transaction of $790,650.00.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $67.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 54,908 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

