Insider Selling: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Sells $2,059,000.00 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Erik Olsson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,552,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Erik Olsson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $4,282,113.44.

WSC stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WSC shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

