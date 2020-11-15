IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) dropped 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 495 ($6.47) and last traded at GBX 497 ($6.49). Approximately 240,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 592,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 501 ($6.55).

IHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 496.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 508.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.09.

In other IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) news, insider Christopher Munro sold 50,000 shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68), for a total value of £255,500 ($333,812.39).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

