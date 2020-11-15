Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Trading 4.2% Higher

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK)’s share price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 2,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LINK)

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs.

