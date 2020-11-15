Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 416,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,075,000 after purchasing an additional 47,398 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 266,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 550.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after purchasing an additional 143,696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $152.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.27 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

