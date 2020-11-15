iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHA) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHA) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.25. 2,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90.

