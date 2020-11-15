iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $27.11. 4,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 9,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMP. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1,818.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 156,718 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 110.1% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 28,154 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 829.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3,930.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter.

