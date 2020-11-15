iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.35. 5,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 11,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 81,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 202,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 340.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 114,085 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.