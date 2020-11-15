IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Trading Down 9.2%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s share price traded down 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.74. 2,034,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,670,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 62.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

