J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) SVP Sells $1,275,360.00 in Stock

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total transaction of $1,275,360.00.

Shares of JJSF opened at $161.29 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $189.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 169.78 and a beta of 0.55.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

