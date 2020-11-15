James M. Ringler Sells 3,416 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director James M. Ringler sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $341,326.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,458.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.30. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $119.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

JBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

