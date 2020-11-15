Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 174,238 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,238 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 4.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $135,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

