Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,998 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $1,331,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 313,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,350,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $2,555,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $87.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

