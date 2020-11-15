Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,328,000 after purchasing an additional 76,639 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 144,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $60.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

