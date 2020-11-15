Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Atlassian by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $192.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.15. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $216.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.90, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

