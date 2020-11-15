Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 435.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,866 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 115,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $960,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $32.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

