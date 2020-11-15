Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 23,456 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,456 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,630,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after acquiring an additional 904,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after buying an additional 362,652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,752,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,861,000 after buying an additional 337,139 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,170,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,138,000 after buying an additional 272,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 459.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 295,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 242,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $22.37.

