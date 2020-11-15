Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,706 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total value of $1,083,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $23,473,398. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $345.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.40 and its 200 day moving average is $268.34. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $362.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.