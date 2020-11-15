Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,709 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.70 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52.

