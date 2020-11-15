Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $183.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

