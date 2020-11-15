Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,471 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after buying an additional 391,045 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Xilinx by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 42,676 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $127.65 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Cowen increased their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

