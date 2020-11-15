Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,728 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 30.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $72.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $75.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

