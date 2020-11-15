Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,098 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $139,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,933.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,681 shares of company stock valued at $74,438,136 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.11.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $120.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

