Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 614.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $10,007,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $65.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

