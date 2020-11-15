Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,210,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 816.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 28,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.99, for a total transaction of $7,090,242.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,076,577.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 584,148 shares of company stock valued at $135,473,398. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

EL opened at $255.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.59. The company has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 155.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $256.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.60%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.