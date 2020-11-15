Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.96 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,308,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,811,000 after purchasing an additional 205,949 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,141,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,020,000 after purchasing an additional 217,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 214,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $66.36 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $67.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.97.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.