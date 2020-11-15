Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.44 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,251.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.68, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,384.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,281.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1,149.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Cowen raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,297.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

