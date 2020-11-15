Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.63 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,066 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,380,000 after acquiring an additional 432,559 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 338,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 60,356 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $192,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 and have sold 5,750 shares valued at $279,083. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. UBS Group began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.