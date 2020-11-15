Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,336,000 after acquiring an additional 397,660 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 391,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $166.70 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $170.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.24.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

