Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.32 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Teradyne worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $410,898.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,470.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,794 shares of company stock worth $23,531,221. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TER opened at $102.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

