Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.39 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 390.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,864 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 655.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 50.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 411.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $30.05 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57.

