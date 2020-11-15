Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.56 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.08% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1,754.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $162.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.25 and a 200 day moving average of $147.42. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $109.28 and a 12-month high of $177.36.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.