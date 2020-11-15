Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.86 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,514.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FICO opened at $473.25 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $475.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $429.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.49, for a total transaction of $4,254,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,425,477.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total value of $12,197,674.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,016 shares in the company, valued at $81,433,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,462 shares of company stock worth $22,744,025. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.57.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

