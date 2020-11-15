Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Western Union by 272.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 20.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WU. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $21.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

